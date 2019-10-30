|
|
|
Arlene Grace Espinoza, 66, of Denver, CO, died 10/25/2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital. Born 4/19/1953. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. A service will be held at 10 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Reverend Pat Valdez, C.R. will officiate. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the church.
Published in The Journal on Nov. 1, 2019