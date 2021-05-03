Arthur. L. Warner was born on July 9, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN to Robert E. Warner and Frieda M. Warner. He passed away on April 18, 2021 at Homelake Veteran's Nursing Home in Monte Vista, CO.



He married Marcia C. Green on 11/16/1967 and they had two children: Stephanie and Suzanne.



Art was retired from Shell Pipeline, Equilon, and Kinder Morgan. He worked for Shell Pipeline in Louisiana. While there he enjoyed fishing, boating, and gardening. The Cajuns he worked with taught him how to boil craw fish and shrimp. In 1988 Shell Pipeline transferred Art and his family to Cortez, CO. Art became an expert in Native American Art and Antiques, eventually becoming a certified appraiser. He loved garage sales and had booths in several antique stores, later buying his own antique store.



He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Warner and mother, Frieda M. Warner.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marcia Warner; daughters Stephanie Serff (Ian) and Suzanne Dodgen (Robert); and 10 grandchildren.



He was a devoted husband and father.



Services will be at a later date. Donations may be made in Art's name to Homelake Veterans Nursing Home, PO Box 97, Homelake, CO, 81135.



