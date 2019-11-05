Home

Arthur Wayne Searcy Obituary
Arthur Wayne Searcy, 77, of Cortez, died 10/23/2019, at his residence, Born 1/7/1942. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Cahone Church. Pastor Marvin Graves will officiate. Interment will follow at Cahone Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Dove Creek Post #5181. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Arthur Wayne Searcy
