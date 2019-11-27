|
|
|
Barbara Ann Barr Dean, 79, formerly of Cortez, died 11/20/2019 in Taylor, AR. Born 9/22/1940 in Springhill, LA where she met her future husband Bobby in 7th grade. They were married in 1964. They taught on the Navajo Reservation at Teec Nos Pos Boarding School in Arizona for several years. She retired as the media specialist at Montezuma Cortez High School in 2002. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bobby, her son Robert, daugther Jessamyn, two grandchildren and a large extended family. She was a genealogist, excellent mother and grandmother, and a good wife. She will be missed by all.
Published in The Journal on Nov. 29, 2019