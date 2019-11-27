Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bailey Funeral - El Dorado
400 North College
El Dorado, AR 71731
870-863-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Barr Dean

Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Barr Dean Obituary
Barbara Ann Barr Dean, 79, formerly of Cortez, died 11/20/2019 in Taylor, AR. Born 9/22/1940 in Springhill, LA where she met her future husband Bobby in 7th grade. They were married in 1964. They taught on the Navajo Reservation at Teec Nos Pos Boarding School in Arizona for several years. She retired as the media specialist at Montezuma Cortez High School in 2002. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bobby, her son Robert, daugther Jessamyn, two grandchildren and a large extended family. She was a genealogist, excellent mother and grandmother, and a good wife. She will be missed by all.
Published in The Journal on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -