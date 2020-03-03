|
Barbara Lu Hicks, age 75 of Mancos, Colorado, passed away February 28, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's. She was born to the late Paul and Beryle Wisdom on May 15, 1945. Barbara graduated from Arvada High School in 1963 and then attended Smith College in Massachusetts. In 1967, she married Barry Keith Hicks, and three months later he was drafted to serve in Vietnam. She worked for Coors, a company she would speak highly of all her life. In June of 1970, Barry and Barbara welcomed a daughter, Audrey Katherine Hicks. Barbara devoted herself to being a stay-at-home mother. The family lived in Conifer, moved to Kansas and in 1981 moved to Cortez, Colorado. Once her daughter was in high school, Barbara completed her math degree at Fort Lewis College and began teaching school, first on the Navajo Reservation and then at Mancos High School. In 1997, she became a grandmother to McKenna Jordan Phillips.
Throughout her life, Barbara loved the Colorado mountains - riding horses in her youth, skiing with her husband and daughter and camping, fishing and riding ATV's. She loved reading and shared this love with her daughter. Barbara was a Broncos fan rarely missing a game. She and her husband spent time antiquing, renovating fixer-uppers and enjoying time outdoors.
Barbara requested no service. Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation in memory.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 6, 2020