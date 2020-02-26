Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Bertha Ella Leffel Obituary
Bertha Ella Leffel, 99, of Dove Creek, died 2/24/2020, at Vista Grande Inn in Cortez, CO, Born 12/29/1920. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday February 28, 2020 at Burn Cemetery in Egnar, CO. Pastor Marvin Graves will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. Thursday February 27, 2020 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
