Billie Bishop Shull, 76, formerly of Cortez, CO, died 5/29/2020 in Sun City, AZ. Born 10/13/1943. A service will be held at 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Lewis Arriola Community Center.

For more info: 505-469-5826.



