Brian Skinner, 52, formerly of Cortez, died 8/9/2019 in Lexington, South Carolina where he worked as a welder since 1986. Born 4/2/1967. He is preceded in death by his son Brice, who lived one day, and by his parents, Carol Skinner and Harold Skinner. He is survived by first wife Libby Mixon; second wife Rhonda Skinner, and their daughters Rachell and Brooke; his longtime partner Terry McDonalde (all of South Carolina); and by his brother Craig, of Cortez. Brian returned to Cortez often including for the last month of his mother's life. He called it the most beautiful country on earth. A service has already been held.
Published in The Journal on Aug. 30, 2019