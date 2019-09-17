|
Bruce N. Jenkins was born March 9, 1943 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side on September 1, 2019 from LeiomyoSarcoma Cancer.
He was baptized in his youth and was a believer. He grew up in Smackover, AR and Tullos, LA. While in junior high and high school he played football, basketball and was on track teams. In 1963 he moved to Bartlesville, OK, where he met and married his wife Nelda on June 2, 1964. He served 6 years in the National and Army Reserves (1965-1971). In Bartlesville, he worked for the Cities Service Oil Co. in the Graphic Arts Department. In 1968 they moved to Durango, CO. He worked in Silverton, CO for the DixieLynn Corp Mine (electrician) until they shut down the mine. Later in Durango, he worked at Highland Dairy and Action Electric. In 1976 he went to work for City Market, and worked there approximately 16 years in Durango. He and Nelda moved to Cortez, CO in 1988 where he continued to work for City Market until his retirement in 2005. They had no children, but shared lots of good times with their awesome nephews and nieces.
He loved family, friends, his little dog Molly, the Arkansas Razorbacks, hunting with his brother-in-law and nephews, and the many jeeping and camping trips he shared with his wife in the mountains.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and sister-in-law. He is survived by Nelda, his wife of 55 years; sister Roma (Lynn) Griffin; sister-in-law, Sammie Lamont; brother-in-law, Benny Coffey; and numerous nephews and nieces. Burial has taken place in the Cortez Cemetery, assisted by Ertel Funeral Home.
We will miss him forever. Bruce N. Jenkins
Published in The Journal on Sept. 20, 2019