|
|
|
Byron Lehi Beecher, 56, of Towaoc, died 10/25/2019, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 9/16/1963. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cortez Cemetery. Norine Silas will officiate. Visitation will take place from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Byron Lehi Beecher
Published in The Journal on Nov. 1, 2019