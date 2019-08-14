|
|
Carolyn Mae Baughman, 84, of West Des Moines, Iowa and former resident of Bloomfield, Iowa and Cortez, Colorado, passed away on August 9, 2019 at Bickford of West Des Moines. She was born March 25, 1935 in Greer, South Carolina to Bennett Cecil and Wilda Lorene Hoffman Downey. Carolyn attended school in Pulaski, Iowa, graduating in 1953. She married James L. "Jim" Baughman on August 9, 1953 at the Pulaski United Methodist Church. The couple had five children. Jim passed away on September 9, 1999.
Jim and Carolyn moved their family from Bloomfield, Iowa to Cortez Colorado in 1973 and she worked at Manaugh Elementary School as a teacher's assistant for many years. She loved her pets, was always on the search for a good antique, tried her hand at painting, and spent countless hours working with the women's auxiliary at the American Legion in Cortez. She also enjoyed watching sporting events, especially football, baseball, and golf.
She is survived by five children, Vicki Lough of Bloomfield, Connie Baughman of Mesa, Arizona, Kyle (Gayla) Baughman of Cumming, Iowa, Robin (Alvin) Carver of Cortez, Colorado, Sandi (Denny) Pierce of Mesa, Arizona; eleven grandchildren, Jason (Bridgette) Lough, Blake (Leslie) Lough, Tyler Baughman, Kallie Baughman, Maggie Baughman, Jared (Ashley) Carver, Cassie (Matt) Sturdevant, Callie (Bryan) Kop, Wesley (Lucy) Pierce, Abbie Pierce, Walon Pierce; 16 great-grandchildren with another on the way; sister, Betty (LaVern) Kline of Pulaski, Iowa; brother, Charles (Betty) Downey of Wayzata, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Marlene Hayes of Bourbonnais, Illinois; brother-in-law, Mike (Debbie) Baughman of Pulaski, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Katie Carver; son-in-law, Jim Lough; and three sisters-in-law, Betty Lou Shumate, Norma Lee Harl, and Sharon Bruns Augspurger.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Wagler Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Rev. Donna Olinger officiating. Burial of the cremated remains will be at the Pulaski Cemetery in Pulaski, Iowa. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Carolyn Baughman Memorial. Online condolences can be left at www.waglerfuneralhome.com. Carolyn Mae Baughman
Published in The Journal on Aug. 16, 2019