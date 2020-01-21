|
Born January 30, 1924 in Emmet, North Dakota. Passed January 18, 2020 in Cortez Colorado at home surrounded by family. Loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Catherine was always full of life. She was her happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends. She was an avid reader, baseball fan and loved to reminisce about her life in North Dakota. Catherine will be dearly missed Proceeded in death by her husband George Vought, son Rodney Vought, Mother Mildred Clyde and many family and friends. Surviving Catherine are Son Terry (Mary) Vought, daughter in law Valerie Vought, Grandchildren Yvonne Brooks, Richard (Michelle) Vought, Jeff Vought, Ashley Vought, Trista (Preston) Heaton, Great Grandchildren Sierra, Dillon, Brooklyn, Nathan, Zane, Andrew, Parker, Jackson, Matthew, Skyler, Victoria, Destiny, Blaine, Heather and Ryan. Great Great Grandchildren Lathan, Brayson, and Judah. Services will be held at a later date. Catherine Vought
Published in The Journal on Jan. 24, 2020