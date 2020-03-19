|
Charles Louis Hill, 87, of Cortez, died 3/14/2020, at Mercy Hospice House in Durango, CO, Born 9/27/1932. No service will be held. A private graveside service will be held at Cortez Cemetery. Due to the current health situation and the mandatory restrictions on public gatherings associated with it, only immediate family will be in attendance. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 24, 2020