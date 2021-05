Charles Louis Steffen, 90, of Cortez, died 5/25/2021, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 6/6/1930. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.