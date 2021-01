Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles M. (Charlie) DeLorme, 67, of Bluff, Utah, progressed forward into love and light on November 24, 2020 peacefully in Silverton, CO. Born 4/22/1953.

Charlie and his wife Susan owned and operated Wild Rivers Expeditions in Bluff, Utah from 1983 to 2005. Chef, outdoor adventurer, river guide, destination marketer and entrepreneur, he was a 50-year resident of the Four Corners area.

He is survived by beloved wife and partner, Susan Elizabeth Irwin; seven daughters, 15 grandchildren and his sister Kathryne.

Interment was at Silverton Hillside Cemetery. Rev. Leon Sampson presided over a graveside eulogy.

