Chief Roy Charles Lane, 75, of Cortez, died 12/20/2019, at his residence, Born 9/26/1944. A service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Cortez Recreation Center, 425 Roger Smith Ave., Cortez, CO. A reception will follow at the Cortez Recreation Center. Memorial contributions can be made in Roy's name to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321 or to the 100 Club of Montezuma County, 35 S. Beech St. #1101, Cortez, CO 81321. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Chief Roy Charles Lane
Published in The Journal on Dec. 27, 2019