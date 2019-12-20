Home

POWERED BY

Services
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Resources
More Obituaries for Chief Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chief Roy Charles Lane

Send Flowers
Chief Roy Charles Lane Obituary
Chief Roy Charles Lane, 75, of Cortez, died 12/20/2019, at his residence, Born 9/26/1944. A service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Cortez Recreation Center, 425 Roger Smith Ave., Cortez, CO. A reception will follow at the Cortez Recreation Center. Memorial contributions can be made in Roy's name to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321 or to the 100 Club of Montezuma County, 35 S. Beech St. #1101, Cortez, CO 81321. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Chief Roy Charles Lane
Published in The Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chief's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -