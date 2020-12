Christine Applin, 89, of Cortez, died 12/10/2020, surrounded by her family, Born 3/21/1931. A service will be held at 11 am Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Yellow Jacket, CO. Memorial contributions can be made in Christine's name to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.