Home

POWERED BY

Services
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Evangel Assembly of God Church
Interment
Following Services
Summit Ridge Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Cecil Williams


1937 - 2019
Send Flowers
Clarence Cecil Williams Obituary
Clarence Cecil Williams, 82, of Dolores, died 9/4/2019, at Cottonwood Inn, Durango, CO, Born 2/16/1937. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Evangel Assembly of God Church. Pastor Jeff McDonell will officiate. Interment will follow at Summit Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Clarence Cecil Williams
Published in The Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.