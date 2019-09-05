|
Clarence Cecil Williams, 82, of Dolores, died 9/4/2019, at Cottonwood Inn, Durango, CO, Born 2/16/1937. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Evangel Assembly of God Church. Pastor Jeff McDonell will officiate. Interment will follow at Summit Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Clarence Cecil Williams
Published in The Journal on Sept. 10, 2019