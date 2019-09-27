|
|
Dale Allen Kell was born in San Diego, CA on January 23, 1954, to Gerald R. Kell and Stella M. Kell.
The family permanently moved to Cortez in 1955 where they farmed in the lower south valley until the early 70's. Dale grew up with five brothers on the family farm. That time was full of adventure and mischievousness. He graduated from MCHS in 1972 and began working in the construction field in Grants, New Mexico. Dale married Carey Patton and of that union two children were born, Leslie Renea and Daniel Eugene. He later relocated with his family to Farmington, New Mexico where he owned his own construction company.
Dale enjoyed taking his boat to Lake Powell to fish and water ski with his family. He loved riding dirt bikes, snowmobiling and occasionally skiing. Dale moved to California to work in construction for a few years, and moved back to Cortez for good in 1995. You could count on him giving you advice, especially the advice you didn't want to hear. He always tried to help family or friends out when he could. Over the past few years his health slowly declined, which prevented him from doing the things he wanted.
Dale was blessed with three grandchildren, which were his pride and joy. They all affectionately called him Papa Dale. You could always count on Dale telling everyone how proud he was of his grandchildren. There was always a story about Kenny being in the Coast Guard, to Alex making him a great-grandfather twice and Sammy off on her adventures. He is now at peace and out of pain. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Leslie Kell of Cortez, CO; his grandson, Kenneth (Stephanie) Kell of Kodiak, AK; his granddaughter, Alexandria (Corey) Spencer, and great-grandchildren Chase and Abigail Spencer of Dalzelle, SC; granddaughter, Samantha Wallace of Tacoma, WA; his brothers, Robert (Beverly) Kell of Globe, AZ, Steve (Sharon) Kell of Challis, ID; his sister, Brenda Kell of Thornton, CO; his sister-in-law, Shirley Kell of Rangely, CO; plus numerous nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Stella; his baby sister, Stella Ann; his brothers, Daniel, John, and David; and his son, Daniel Eugene.
No services are planned. A private family service of spreading the cremated remains will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home.
Published in The Journal on Oct. 1, 2019