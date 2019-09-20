|
|
Daniel Raymond Wright died peacefully of cancer in his home on 9/18/19.
He was born and raised in northern Michigan on 9/16/1948. Dan served honorably in Vietnam during 1967.
Dan is loved and missed by his surviving family which includes his siblings, Monte Wright (Rhonda), Ruthanne Price (Rick), and David Wright (Brenda); two daughters, Rene O'Driscoll and April Gowen; four grandchildren, Cassie O'Driscoll, Jackie O'Driscoll, Brianna O'Driscoll, and Darien White; and nephew, Jeremy Wright.
Daniel lived in Dolores, Colorado where he manufactured log homes and rebuilt chainsaws and musical instruments. He moved to Colorado in 1977 where he was known as Dunton Dan. He loved the mountains, elk hunting, playing bluegrass music, and putting a smile on people's faces. For Memorial information, contact his daughter, April Gowen at (970)209-1022 or [email protected]
Published in The Journal on Sept. 24, 2019