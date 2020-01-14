|
|
David Bryan Dressel, 73, of Dolores, Colorado, passed away Jan. 6th, 2020 due to complications as a result of a car accident on December 20th, 2019.
He was born January 24th, 1946 to Miriam G. Mott and Wilfred C. Dressel. David was a dedicated husband to his wife Grace Dressel (August 6th 1950-April 19th 2011) and a loving father of six children: David M. Dressel of Cortez, CO, Hannah Chupp of Cortez, CO, Aaron Dressel of Sarasota, FL, Gloryann Linch of Durango, CO, Sarah Dressel of Durango, CO, and Abel Dressel of Tacoma, WA. He also has fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, of which he was very proud.
He was preceded in death by his wife Grace, parents Miriam and Wilfred, and brother Richard Dressel.
David had a unique influential personality that touched the hearts and minds of many. His passion for his beliefs and hard work for a better life will be remembered and admired by his loved ones forever.
His family will be holding a private memorial in the summer of 2020, at a place in the mountains of Dolores that both he and his wife loved. David Bryan Dressel
Published in The Journal on Jan. 17, 2020