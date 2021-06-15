David Lee "Chipper" Smith was born in Dolores on 7/21/1945 and passed away at his home in Maple Grove, MN on 5/29/21.



Chipper grew up in Dolores ranching and learning to love the great outdoors. He graduated from Dolores High School and Colorado State University. It was there he met and married his wife, Linda. He started his career with General Electric and retired from GE after 37 years. Chipper was an avid fisherman and hunter, known for his humor and for telling unique tall tales.



He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Brandi Smith Hunt; his parents Vaughn & Hazel Smith; his sister, Vaughna Smith McClain; and his brother Johnny Smith. He is survived by his wife Linda; daughters Trista (Matt) Mason and Dori Smith; grandchildren Martina (Sam) and Brok (Cassie); and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Abrianna & Brynlee. Other survivors include his nieces, Laurie (Tom) Pemberton, Jonnie Ryan, and Shawna (Ron) Valdez.



