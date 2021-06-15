1/1
David Lee "Chipper" Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lee "Chipper" Smith was born in Dolores on 7/21/1945 and passed away at his home in Maple Grove, MN on 5/29/21.

Chipper grew up in Dolores ranching and learning to love the great outdoors. He graduated from Dolores High School and Colorado State University. It was there he met and married his wife, Linda. He started his career with General Electric and retired from GE after 37 years. Chipper was an avid fisherman and hunter, known for his humor and for telling unique tall tales.

He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Brandi Smith Hunt; his parents Vaughn & Hazel Smith; his sister, Vaughna Smith McClain; and his brother Johnny Smith. He is survived by his wife Linda; daughters Trista (Matt) Mason and Dori Smith; grandchildren Martina (Sam) and Brok (Cassie); and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Abrianna & Brynlee. Other survivors include his nieces, Laurie (Tom) Pemberton, Jonnie Ryan, and Shawna (Ron) Valdez.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2021 Legacy.com All rights Reserved