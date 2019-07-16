|
David Ray Plemons, 68, of of Milpitas, CA, born in Cortez, CO, died 7/10/2019, surrounded by family at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, CA, Born 9/12/1950. A service will be held He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Milpitas; daughter Julie Hogan of Haslet, TX; sons Joshua of Haslet, TX and Joseph of Cameron Park, CA; 3 step-children, Jessica Garza, Athol, ID, Justin Borges of Cameron Park, CA, and Miles Ashlock, Santa Barbara, CA; sister, Linda Rose of Phoenix, AZ; brother, Richard of Littleton, CO; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cicero and Ruth Plemons; brother, Larry; sister, Ann Adkins; and son Jared. David Ray Plemons
Published in The Journal on July 19, 2019