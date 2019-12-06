Home

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Empire Chapel
Dean A. Kirk


1935 - 2019
Dean A. Kirk Obituary
Dean A. Kirk, 84, of Orem, UT, formerly of Cortez, CO, died 12/5/2019, in Orem, UT, Born 7/28/1935. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday December 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Empire Chapel. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Dean A. Kirk
Published in The Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
