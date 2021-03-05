1/
Delbert Eugene Fosnot
Delbert Eugene Fosnot, 86, of Cahone, CO, died 3/3/2021, at his residence, Born 7/29/1934. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Evangel Assembly of God church in Cortez, CO. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

Published in The Journal on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAR
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ertel Memorial Chapel
MAR
13
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Evangel Assembly of God
