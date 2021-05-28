1/1
Dennis Martin Candelaria
Dennis Martin Candelaria, a lifelong Cortez resident passed away on Sunday, May 02, 2021 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the age of 57 with his family by his side. Dennis was born on September 30, 1963 in Cortez, Colorado to Saturnino and Esther Candelaria.

Dennis attended school in Cortez and graduated from Montezuma Cortez High School in 1981. After graduating he worked at Belt Salvage for many years.

Dennis was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting and fishing. He also loved music. Anytime you went to Dennis' house you could guarantee the radio would be playing. He was known for his quick wit, his kind and compassionate heart. He never met a stranger, always had time for everyone and never failed to shake a hand and make them feel special.

He is preceded in death by his father Saturnino and his grandparents. He is survived by his son, Colton Candelaria and Faith, his Mother Esther Candelaria, his brother Thomas and sister-in-law Deana Candelaria, his sister Rebecca Higgins, his nieces; Shylane, Shawnie, Kaylee, Tierra, Brynlee and Aubrey, and his nephews; Thomas Jr, Christian, Julian, and Pilate; along with many friends and family.

Dennis will be missed dearly by all of his family and many friends. Please join the family at the Celebration of life on June 5th, 2021 at the Southern Bluffs Clubhouse. 801 Bluff Blvd. (7th Street & Madison Street) Cortez, Colorado.

Published in The Journal on May 28, 2021.
