Dona Mae Aja, 87, of Cortez, died 1/9/2020, at Madison House, Born 12/8/1932. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Cortez, CO. Pastor Marvin Graves will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made in Dona's name to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321; or to First Baptist Church, PO Box 1497, Cortez, CO 81321. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Dona Mae Aja
Published in The Journal on Jan. 28, 2020