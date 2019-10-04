|
Donald Eugene "Gene" Carver was born March 13, 1937 in Cortez, CO the son of Donald Jefferson Carver and Georgia Roberta (Blair) Pyle. Gene passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO at the age of 82.
Gene had an adventurous spirit. He loved hunting, camping, horseback riding and spending time in the mountains. After some college he joined the military where he was stationed at Fort Campbell, KY, 101st Airborne. On his fourth jump, his parachute malfunctioned resulting in a grave accident. He furthered his military career and then became a hunting guide in the high Rockies for a while. Gene also held a career in the trade of Native American jewelry where he drove many highways to deliver artisans work across the country. He had a deep respect for the artists he lived near and among here in the Four Corners, stating they were the best artisans in the world.
Gene married twice. He had two daughters, Stephanie and Jeanna. His daughters always felt privileged to have had Gene as their father, and always admired the respect he had for people's faiths and traditions.
Gene is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Carver and Jeanna Carver; his grandsons, Alex Carver, Daxon Hackett, and Daniel Murdock (Caitlynn); his brother, Blair Pyle; and his sisters, Susan Lewis and Brenda Cleveland. Gene will be sorely missed by his closest cousins, many friends and family.
Published in The Journal on Oct. 8, 2019