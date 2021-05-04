Dorothy Mae "Dot" Gapp graduated to heaven on May 3, 2021. Dot, and she was lovingly known, was born in Morris, Ill. on October 7, 1943 to Stanley Thomas and Mary (Ozella) Smith. The second of nine children she grew up in Peotone, Ill. on the family farm where she attended and graduated high school. Dot went on to Western Illinois University graduating with a degree in education in 1965.
While in college, Dot accepted Jesus as her Savior in 1961 through the University Christian Fellowship. Her faith and commitment remained steadfast throughout her life. Dot was studying prophecy at the onset of her illness and was looking forward to another graduation. She loved bringing people to Jesus, especially the children.
Dot married the love of her life, William "Bill" Gapp on June 28, 1969 in Sioux City, Iowa. Bill brought three children to this union and Dot loved each one dearly.
Dot is survived by her husband, Bill; his children, Russell (Cindee) Gapp, Susan (Dennis) Bousquet and Patricia Schmitz; her brothers, Dan Smith and Don Smith; her sisters, JoAnne (Steve) Vitto and Nancy Young; numerous nieces, and many friends that became family and a large church family.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Eugene Smith, Dale Smith, David Smith, and James Smith; her grandson, Heath Gapp; and a loved foster son, Jonathon Culp.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Dot's memory to Lighthouse Baptist Church 11502 Highway 145 Cortez, CO 81321 or at www.lbc.cortez.org
.