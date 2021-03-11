Douglas Wayne Wilson of Perry, UT passed away Jan. 31, 2021. He was born Nov. 20, 1954 in Fort Smith, AR but soon moved to Cortez, CO where he spent most of his life.



Doug served in many positions as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served a mission in Frankfurt, Germany. He was also very proud to have worked his way to Eagle Scout and was selected for the Order of the Arrow. He loved serving as a scout leader for many years.



Doug leaves behind his wife, Alana Barnard Wilson and her family of Perry, UT; daughter, Mary Vesta Valerio of Hurricane, UT; son, Douglas Scott Wilson (Shauna) of Farmington, NM; and three grandchildren Samantha (Archie) Richardson, Tiana and Zackary Valerio.



Doug was proud of every job he held starting with the family business, Wilson Pharmacy. He was an electronics technician for several years. He helped with the set up when Wal-mart came to Cortez and worked for the company for over 30 years where he made many life-long friends.



The family will be holding a private memorial. There will be a celebration of life held in Cortez this spring or summer. This will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be sent to 3781 W. 165 N. Hurricane, UT 84737.



