|
|
Duane "Bud" Linton Taylor passed away January 19, 2020, in Lynnwood, Washington.
He was a longtime resident of Cortez, Colorado, born May 13, 1934, to parents Glenn "Fox" Taylor--known to Cortez as the "Bicycle Man"--and Dorothy Lucille Lamb Smith; a descendant of the pioneering Lamb family of McElmo Canyon.
Duane graduated Cortez High School Class of 1952. Soon after, he started doing seismic explorations for the oil industry throughout the southwest. Later he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1956 and served until 1958.
He returned to working in the construction field for the majority of his career as a crane operator, focusing primarily on drilling foundations for major construction projects across the country. He eventually retired from LMS Drilling in 1999.
Upon retiring, Duane returned to Cortez to take care of his aging parents and to live out his life with friends and family in the region where he grew up.
Surviving Duane are his children Duane Taylor II (Dawn), Brian Taylor (Cabryn), Deborah Harris (Larry), Sandra Powers, Ronald Taylor (Diane), and Randy Taylor; his beloved sister Donna Taylor Cook (Hugh); 10 grandchildren, Larry Harris Jr, April Davis (Richard), Eric Taylor (Malinda), Karie Courtnage (Amber), Ian Taylor (Cheri), Kimberly Smith (Isaiah), Brittany O'Connor (Derick), Blake Taylor, Evan Taylor, Indigo Taylor, and Roscoe Taylor; and his 10 great-grandchildren.
Duane was preceded in death by both his parents and his elder brother Glenn Dale "Bruiser" Taylor.
Cremation has taken place and internment has been scheduled for May 24, 2020, at Cortez Cemetery, at 10 a.m.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 24, 2020