Or Copy this URL to Share

Duane ""Bud"" Linton Taylor, 85, of Cortez, CO, died 1/19/2020 in Lynnwood, Washington. Born 5/13/1934. ""Bud"" worked as a crane operator drilling foundations for major construction projects across the country.He was a longtime resident of Cortez; a descendant of the pioneering Lamb family of McElmo Canyon and Glenn ""Fox"" Taylor.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Cortez Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store