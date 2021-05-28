Born, February 2, 1941 - Returned to our lord, March 2, 2021



Ed was born in New York City, raised in rural New Jersey and Wisconsin, he attended high school in Cortez, Colorado. Ed went to college in San Diego. Here he met his first wife Evelyn, and soon found a job in China Lake, CA, working for the Naval Air Weapons Station. Ed worked in China Lake for 31 years. His wife Evelyn passed away on March 2, 1987 at age 42. He retired and moved back to Cortez, CO, where he met Bettie Miller. They were happily married until Ed passed away on March 2, 2021 in Denver. He built two of his own homes, and enjoyed stock car racing, restoring classic vehicles, dancing and playing dominos. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Dora, his first wife Evelyn, his brothers Art and Charles, and his great-grandchild Joshua. Ed is survived by his wife, Bettie, his sister Janet, his two children Eddie and Sherri, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 19th at First Baptist Church, 100 N Market St, Cortez, CO 81321.



