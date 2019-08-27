|
|
Eileen Mae (Powers) Tschetter was born October 27th, 1934 in Burlington, Colorado, the third child of Rex P. and Mary (Messinger) Powers. She departed this life August 19th, 2019 to begin her new life in Heaven reunited with her son Jerry, husband Joseph and other loved ones.
Eileen was raised in Stratton, Colorado. Graduating from High School there in 1952. She attended Anderson College in Anderson, Indiana. She was employed by the Federal Government at Alameda Medical Depot in Alameda, California and The Denver Federal Center in Denver, Colorado. Eileen moved to Cortez, Colorado in 1956, with her husband Dr. Joseph Tschetter, and worked with him as Chiropractic Assistant for 43 years.
Four sons (Jack, Jim, Jerry, and Jeff) were born to Eileen and Joe. They were raised in Cortez and graduated from M.C.H.S.
Eileen's priorities in life were her love for God, and her savior Jesus Christ, and her family. She began her relationship with Jesus Christ as a child and attended The Church of God in Stratton, Colorado until graduating from High School. While living and working in California she was involved with The Oakland Bay Youth For Christ Organization.
Eileen helped establish Faith Bible Church in Cortez in which she was active for many years as Sunday School Teacher, Women's Bible Study leader, and Organist. She attended and was a member of Arriola Bible Church since 1983 in which she was active as Women's Bible Study Leader and involved in Women's Love Fellowship.
Eileen's interests included music, art, making cards on the computer, and participating & encouraging her sons in all of their endeavors - from Scouting, Sports, and Art, to Music, Medicine, and Architecture. She enjoyed being with her family picnicking, camping, fishing, and enjoying God's creation, creating lasting memories of love and togetherness.
Her final year included many special occasions in which her family participated with her. These included Christmas, Thanksgiving, Birthday, Mother's Day, and especially her "Final Day" when she was surrounded by family at her last breath.
She was Mother to 4 (Jack, Jim, Jerry, and Jeff); Mother-in-law to 3 (Linda, Karla, and Mary); Grandmother (mee-maw) to 9 (Joshua (Natalie), Solomon (Nadia), Jared, Kevin, Adam, and Ryan (Alexis); Great-Grandmother (mee-maw) to 7 (Joey, Asael, Kimberly, Lani, Noah, Elijah, and Juliet); friend, encourager, teacher, and comforter to far too many to number.
All of us considered it a privilege to have known her, been loved by her, and love her back.
We all miss her, but have smiles of joy when we think of the way she left this life and those she has been reunited with in heaven.
In response to the question of what she would say upon being reunited to "Joe and Jerry" - She said "I will tell them I love them".....................That was Eileen Tschetter for all who knew her.
Eileen's wish was to be cremated and have her ashes released at the same location she released the ashes of Joe and Jerry. This wish will be honored by the family at a future private ceremony. It was also her wish that rather than anyone sending gifts or flowers, she wanted donations sent to Arriola Bible Church for use as needed in their ministries. (Arriola Bible Church, 15998 Road 22 Dolores, CO 81323)
We know we will all see her again, Courtesy of Her Savior and ours - THE LORD JESUS CHRIST.
2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day; and not only to me, but also to all who have loved His appearing. Eileen Mae (Powers) Tschetter
Published in The Journal on Aug. 30, 2019