Elmer "Dean" Hobson, 74, of His ranch in La Plata County, died 5/23/2020, Mercy Medical Center, Born 5/29/1945. Service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Valerie Greer Hobson; sons: Dean (Tamara) Hobson of Mercer Island, WA. and Alex (Yuko) Hobson of Tokyo, Japan; grandchildren: Keeley, Kaitlyn, Kieran, Joshua and Misia; siblings: Sherry Hobson, Clare Benson and David Hobson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, whom he cared for deeply.

Please visit www.hoodmortuary.com for a full obituary.

Published in The Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.
