Emer Hatch, 79, of formerly of Cortez, died 9/6/2019, at his residence in Franklin, KY, Born 10/25/1939. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Franklin First Baptist Church, 303 E. Cedar St., Franklin, KY 42134 with military honors by the Simpson County Honor Guard. He is survived by his wife Janet Hatch; daughter Elizabeth Hatch Reichert (Wayne) of Portland, TN; son Alan Hatch (Carolyn) of Hendersonville, TN; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Kathryn Hatch Hargrove of Cortez, CO and Iva Hatch Black of Gilette, WY. Emer was retired from the oil and gas exploration industry and was a Navy Veteran. Emer Hatch
Published in The Journal on Sept. 13, 2019