Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Baptist Church Nursery
303 E Cedar St
Franklin, KY 42134
(270) 586-8525
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Franklin First Baptist Church
303 E. Cedar St.
Franklin, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emer Hatch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emer Hatch


1939 - 2019
Send Flowers
Emer Hatch Obituary
Emer Hatch, 79, of formerly of Cortez, died 9/6/2019, at his residence in Franklin, KY, Born 10/25/1939. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Franklin First Baptist Church, 303 E. Cedar St., Franklin, KY 42134 with military honors by the Simpson County Honor Guard. He is survived by his wife Janet Hatch; daughter Elizabeth Hatch Reichert (Wayne) of Portland, TN; son Alan Hatch (Carolyn) of Hendersonville, TN; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Kathryn Hatch Hargrove of Cortez, CO and Iva Hatch Black of Gilette, WY. Emer was retired from the oil and gas exploration industry and was a Navy Veteran. Emer Hatch
Published in The Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.