Emma Jean Howe Obituary
Emma Jean Howe, 76, of Towaoc, died 9/1/2019, at Southwest Memorial Hospital, Born 7/31/1943. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Mr. Lorenzo Root will officiate. Visitation will take place after the service. Interment will follow at Towaoc Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Emma Jean Howe
Published in The Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
