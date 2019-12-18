|
Funeral services for Cortez resident Emma Johniece Dunnam will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Arriola Cemetery.
Johniece was born March 29, 1952 in Cortez, CO the daughter of John Davis and Sarah Elizabeth (Morgan) Sutherland. She passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her residence at the age of 67.
Johniece was born and raised in Cortez and attended and graduated from Montezuma High School in 1970. She moved to Colorado Springs and attended accounting school, then returned to Cortez where she worked for many years as a bookkeeper and office manager for Keesee Motor Company. She enjoyed going for drives and seeing the country side, and spending as much time as possible with her family.
Johniece is survived by her daughter, Amy Smith; her three grandchildren, Tanner Dunnam (Ashlee), Ember Smith, and Briar Smith; her sisters, Ella Poff, and Theresa Williams (Ernie); her brother, Roger Sutherland (Cindy); numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sarah Sutherland; and her brother, Jeff Sutherland.
Memorial contributions can be made in Johniece name at Dolores State Bank.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home.
Published in The Journal on Dec. 20, 2019