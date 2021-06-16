Emma Ornelas Hoxsie Moline, 100 years old, of Cortez, CO, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 21, 2021, with her beloved toy monkey and baby doll in her arms. Her loved ones were able to hold her hands and say goodbye with lots of tears, stories, her favorite music and prayers.



Emma was born on March 6, 1921 to Francisco and Juliana (Velasco) Ornelas in the small town of Presidio, TX.



After Emma graduated from Presidio High School in 1939, she stayed in Presidio to help with her large family and work in a local shop.



In 1944, she met and fell in love with a handsome soldier named Edgar Hoxsie at a USO dance in Marfa, TX. Emma and Ed eloped that same year and moved to Ed's home state of Michigan. They eventually made their way to southwest Colorado where they owned and operated a dairy farm near Dolores, CO. They went on to have two children, Eddie Charles and Randee Zue. After many years of hard work on the ranch, they moved to Cortez, CO to let Randee attend high school and live out their retired years.



After 48 years of marriage, Ed Hoxsie passed away in 1988. Emma met and married Bill Moline of Cortez, CO in 1996. They enjoyed being active members of the Catholic Church, playing bridge, attending senior dances and visiting her grandchildren in Durango, CO often. Bill passed away with Emma by his side in 2011.



Emma loved to bake, cook, sew and sing. She knew her recipes by heart and was known for her wonderful food. She was a devout member and Catholic Daughter of her church and was constantly praying for the health and safety of her loved ones. She was the President of the Women's Legion Auxiliary Club, a long time member of the SW Women's Republican Party and loved contributing to her community. Her family was overjoyed and blessed to be able to celebrate her 100th birthday together. Up until the day she passed, Emma was the life of the party, constantly singing and laughing.



Emma was predeceased by her parents, her son Eddie, both of her husbands Ed and Bill, her twin sister Zuelemma (and 9 of her other siblings), her granddaughter Tracee and her son-in-law David. She is survived by her daughter Randee (Randy) Halls, her granddaughters Hailee (Justin) Dover, Jordan (Ty) Lovato, grandson Gus Halls and 5 great-grandchildren Jett Gurule, Jesse and Lettie Lovato and Dellora and Jovee Dover.



Emma will be remembered every day by the meals cooked with love, the moments of joy felt in music, the quiet reflection during prayer and the healing power of laughter.



Services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Cortez, CO on June 23 2021 at 11 am.



