|
|
|
Esther Lois Stuckman, 79, of Cortez, CO, died 11/13/2019, at BeeHive Homes, Born 3/31/1940. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at New Covenant Fellowship Church, 146 S. Maple St., Cortez, CO. Memorial donations may be made in Lois's name to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321; or For Pets' Sake Humane Society, PO Box 1705, Cortez, CO 81321. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Esther Lois Stuckman
Published in The Journal on Nov. 22, 2019