Or Copy this URL to Share

Everett Kinne, 86, of Dolores, CO, died 2/23/2021, at home, Born 10/25/1934. Service will be held at a later date. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia and his son Kalen. Everett is survived by his children: Vicky, Terri, Kim, Juli, Tracy, and Cara. 14 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Everett was a member of the Cortez, CO Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Donations can be made to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 140, Cortez, CO 81321.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store