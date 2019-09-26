Home

POWERED BY

Services
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence McEwen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Helen "Bossy" McEwen

Send Flowers
Florence Helen "Bossy" McEwen Obituary
Florence Helen "Bossy" McEwen, 88, of Dolores, died 9/25/2019, at Vista Grande Inn, Born 2/24/1931. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Reverend Pat Valdez, C.R. will officiate. Interment will follow at Lebanon Cemetery . Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Florence Helen "Bossy" McEwen
Published in The Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.