|
|
|
Florence Helen "Bossy" McEwen, 88, of Dolores, died 9/25/2019, at Vista Grande Inn, Born 2/24/1931. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Reverend Pat Valdez, C.R. will officiate. Interment will follow at Lebanon Cemetery . Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Florence Helen "Bossy" McEwen
Published in The Journal on Oct. 1, 2019