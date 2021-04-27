1/1
Frances E. Hutchinson (Myers) (Pommy)
Frances E. (Myers) Hutchinson (Pommy), age 97, passed away April 20, 2021 in Pueblo, CO. Frances was born January 12, 1924 in Dolores, CO. She was a former residence of Cortez, CO. Frances worked as a seamstress and a bookkeeper.

Frances is survived by her children: Jane Gallegos (Henry Gallegos), Billie Jo White, Karen Smith, Jim Hutchinson (Stepson) (Jamie), her 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Earl Hutchinson, daughter Leslie Ford, her grandson John Ford, granddaughter Jennifer (White) Alexander, son-in-law Richard White, and her son-in-law Jerry Smith.

Internment to be held at Roselawn Cemetery, Pueblo CO Wednesday May 5th, 2021 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers please make Donations to the Sangre Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Journal on Apr. 27, 2021.
