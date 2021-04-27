Frances E. (Myers) Hutchinson (Pommy), age 97, passed away April 20, 2021 in Pueblo, CO. Frances was born January 12, 1924 in Dolores, CO. She was a former residence of Cortez, CO. Frances worked as a seamstress and a bookkeeper.
Frances is survived by her children: Jane Gallegos (Henry Gallegos), Billie Jo White, Karen Smith, Jim Hutchinson (Stepson) (Jamie), her 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband Earl Hutchinson, daughter Leslie Ford, her grandson John Ford, granddaughter Jennifer (White) Alexander, son-in-law Richard White, and her son-in-law Jerry Smith.
Internment to be held at Roselawn Cemetery, Pueblo CO Wednesday May 5th, 2021 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers please make Donations to the Sangre Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care or the charity of your choice
.