ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Frances Ladoris Haskan-Barbee


1993 - 2019
Frances Ladoris Haskan-Barbee Obituary
Frances Ladoris Haskan-Barbee, 25, of Towaoc, died 8/6/2019, at her residence, Born 11/9/1993. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Pastor Boyd Haskan Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Towaoc Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Frances Ladoris Haskan-Barbee
Published in The Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
