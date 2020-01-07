|
Frances Louise 'Fran' Buck, 78, of Cortez, died 1/6/2020, at Vista Mesa Assisted Living in Cortez, CO., Born 4/28/1941. A service will be held at 3 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made in Fran's name to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Frances Louise 'Fran' Buck
Published in The Journal on Jan. 10, 2020