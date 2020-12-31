1/
Frances McCarthy
Frances McCarthy, age 86, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Bullhead City, AZ.
Known to many as ""Frannie"" or ""Frannie Mac"" she lived her life to the fullest. Dogs, horses, kids and wayward souls always had a big place in her heart and a home in her house. She was Mom to many and a stranger to none.
She is survived by: sibling, Joan Foster; children, Kate McCarthy-Simpson (Ken), Tim McCarthy (Andrea), Tom McCarthy, and John McCarthy (Gina); 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; and friends beyond counting.
She is preceded in death by her greatest love, husband Donald J. (Mac) McCarthy; and sisters Mildred Linley and Wilma Schult.
Cremation has occurred and she will join Mac in the Pacific Ocean.
Honoring her request, there will be no service. However, that should not stop you from lifting a glass, telling stories, and wishing her a grand farewell.

Published in The Journal on Dec. 31, 2020.
