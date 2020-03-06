|
|
Freeman Conway Wood was born 7-6-1923 on his family's ranch north of Hollis, OK. He died at home on March 4, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents David Albert Wood and Annie Irene (McCarty) Wood; wife Eunice Helen Wood; brothers & sisters Oma Orveda, Linza Verner, Lifus Wilder, Rommie Doile, Eva Zeta, and Oveta Inez.
He was educated at Tea Cross Grade School, Dryden High School, & Daraughns Business College of Wichita Falls, TX. During war times he worked & helped operate the Penny Wise Grocery & Woods Famous Foods owned by his brother Lifus , while Lifus was in the Navy. After that he obtained a government job with the Soil Conversation Service in Hollis, OK as a clerk until 1959 when he transferred to the state office in Albuquerque, NM. In 1963 he went to work for The Bureau of Indian Affairs in Shiprock, NM where he worked until he retired in 1980.
In 1947 he met the love of his life Eunice Helen Bradley & was happily married in 1947. Conway & Eunice had four children, Barry Lynn in 1948, David Bradley in 1951, Robin Gail in 1953, & Robert Brent in 1961. On September 4th, 1954 he was ordained to the work of the gospel ministry at the annual Western Oklahoma Association. During his time as a Primitive Baptist minister he served as pastor of many churches. Upon passing he was serving as pastor of Rio Grande Primitive Baptist Church in Rio Rancho, NM. He was a "people person" and this fit the ministry to a "T". He visited his friends & acquaintances in the hospital & nursing homes. He performed 86 weddings & presided over 166 funerals. He was dedicated to helping & serving the senior community. He spent over 60 years working with various senior programs. It began in Hollis, OK before any state or federal funds were available. He formed a singing group and went before the elderly and sang gospel songs. He was instrumental in establishing senior centers in Cortez, CO, Mena, AR, and was currently working on a multi generational facility for the Westside here in Albuquerque. He also served as a board member on the Area Agency on Aging & the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE).
He is survived by his children, Barry (Lori) Wood of Los Lunas,NM; David (Doris) Wood of Rio Rancho, NM; Robin (Everitt) Williford of Dolores, CO; & Robert (Letitia) Wood of Albuquerque, NM; 13 grandchildren & 26 great-grandchildren. His last & parting words were "I want to see my savior & look upon his face. Amen".
Published in The Journal on Mar. 13, 2020