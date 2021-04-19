1/1
Gale Eugene "Gene" Story
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, April 19, 2021, Gale Eugene Story, loving husband, and father of two children, passed away at age 79.

Gene was born September 10, 1941 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Erma Hain Story, and later adopted by Kiergen Story. He grew up in both Colorado and Arizona, graduating from Mesa High School. Gene attended Northern Arizona University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in forestry. Deciding to continue his academics, he attended Texas A&M where he received his Ph. D in Plant Pathology. During Gene's years attending university, he married Janet Thielke and became a father to Stephanie and Steve Story. He worked for the pharmaceutical company Upjohn for several years living in Michigan and Wisconsin.

In 1977, Gene moved the family to Dolores, Colorado where he had a passion for hunting and fishing, which led to building The Outfitter sporting goods store that same year. Soon after, he became a big game outfitter and fly-fishing guide under the name West Fork Outfitters. Gene's deep love of the area lit the way by serving on the Dolores School Board for 8 years, the Empire Electric Board, Rotary and two terms as County Commissioner for Montezuma County.

Gene is survived by his wife, Janet Story; his daughter, Stephane St Jean and son-in-law, Peter St Jean; his granddaughter, Sydnie St Jean; his son, Stephen Story and daughter-in-law Rebecca Story; his sister, Cheryl Matthiesen; his brother-in law, John Thielke; and nephews, Robert and Chad Bowman.

A Celebration of Life is planned for late summer.

Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal on Apr. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ertel Funeral Home
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ertel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
April 19, 2021
Our son Scott played Little League with Stephen and I was a teacher/coach when Gene was on the board. He was an asset to the community. Sande and I wish to pass along our condolences.
Donald Story Jr
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2021 Legacy.com All rights Reserved