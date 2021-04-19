On Monday, April 19, 2021, Gale Eugene Story, loving husband, and father of two children, passed away at age 79.
Gene was born September 10, 1941 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Erma Hain Story, and later adopted by Kiergen Story. He grew up in both Colorado and Arizona, graduating from Mesa High School. Gene attended Northern Arizona University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in forestry. Deciding to continue his academics, he attended Texas A&M where he received his Ph. D in Plant Pathology. During Gene's years attending university, he married Janet Thielke and became a father to Stephanie and Steve Story. He worked for the pharmaceutical company Upjohn for several years living in Michigan and Wisconsin.
In 1977, Gene moved the family to Dolores, Colorado where he had a passion for hunting and fishing, which led to building The Outfitter sporting goods store that same year. Soon after, he became a big game outfitter and fly-fishing guide under the name West Fork Outfitters. Gene's deep love of the area lit the way by serving on the Dolores School Board for 8 years, the Empire Electric Board, Rotary and two terms as County Commissioner for Montezuma County.
Gene is survived by his wife, Janet Story; his daughter, Stephane St Jean and son-in-law, Peter St Jean; his granddaughter, Sydnie St Jean; his son, Stephen Story and daughter-in-law Rebecca Story; his sister, Cheryl Matthiesen; his brother-in law, John Thielke; and nephews, Robert and Chad Bowman.
A Celebration of Life is planned for late summer.
Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.