Longtime resident, Gary Edgar Shaw 68, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Durango, CO.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Dickerson Shaw of Mancos, CO; his son, Garan Shaw of Durango, CO; his brother, David Shaw; his sister, Marche Whitworth; and step mother, Bonnie Shaw, all of Oklahoma; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Gary's grandparents homesteaded near Pedro Point, Cahone in the 1900's and the family has always maintained a close connection to this region. Gary was born November 14, 1950 in Bakersfield, CA and moved back to the family home place in Buffalo Valley, Oklahoma in his younger years. While being around the family ranch he became involved in local politics, ultimately culminating in working for Carl Albert, Speaker of the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. It was during this time, he met the love of his life, Nancy, from Southern California and they married July 4th, 1976. After attending Oklahoma University School of Law, they moved together to Coronado, CA where he worked as Vice President of Engineering for Fed Mart/Price-Costco corporations. When it was time to raise a family, the decision was made to move to Southwest Colorado and for the last forty years his life here involved politics, community support and economic development. He ended his career as the Economic Development Director for the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.



A memorial service will be held at the Dolores Community Center at 11 AM, Thursday, July 18, 2019. We ask that you bring your memories as we celebrate his life. A potluck will be held immediately following the service.



