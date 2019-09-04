|
On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Gary Lyndon Williamson, 72, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness. Gary was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Gary was born May 10, 1947 in Pueblo, CO to Markes Denton Williamson and Eva Mae (McMurtrey) Williamson. He was raised in Mancos, CO as one of thirteen children by his Dad and stepmother Thelma Williamson. He graduated from Mancos High School in 1965 and served our country honorably as a US Marine. After his service he attended San Antonio College.
Gary was a gifted and talented athlete and loved to play golf and racquetball, snow ski, and travel. He loved to cook and was known as the "grill master." Many memorable gatherings were had on his back patio while he created many amazing meals and generously shared homemade pizza from the pizza oven he and his sons hand built. He will be greatly missed at our family reunions, and will leave a deep void in our hearts.
Gary loved his work and excelled as a salesman with Dixie Pulp and Paper, GA. He traveled extensively establishing life-long friends with his clients, and retired after over forty-five years in the paper industry.
He is survived by his sons Ryan Williamson and Brandon Williamson (Allison) of Greenville, SC; his granddaughters Ella Rose and McKenna; and long-time partner Pat Gilmour, of Alpharetta, Georgia.
Surviving brothers, sisters and relatives include: Chester (Jan) Williamson, Michael (Mary Jo) Williamson, Chriee (Alan) Quesnel, Betty (Matt) Rolnick, Mark Williamson, James Williamson, Ronald Williamson and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by oldest his son, Nathan Williamson, his parents and several brothers and sisters.
The family held a private memorial in Alpharetta, GA on July 12, 2019 for his family and friends in that area.
A celebration of life service will be held in Mancos, Colorado on September 21st at Noon at the Mancos Library Community Center. All friends are welcome. Please bring your favorite memory of Gary to share.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mancos Centennial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 26, Cortez, Co. Gary Lyndon Williamson
Published in The Journal on Sept. 10, 2019